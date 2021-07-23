Samsung Galaxy S21 FE won’t be announced at Unpacked – Pocket-lint.com

(Pocket-lint) – Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 August and while multiple products are expected to be revealed, the latest report claims the rumoured Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, or FE, won’t be one of them.

The Galaxy S21 FE has been the subject of plenty of rumours over the last couple of months, though its release date has always been up in the air, with contradicting reports.

Despite a number of claims we’d see the device in August – most recently from reliable leaker Evan Blass who posted an image of the Galaxy S21 FE as one of the devices said to be coming at Unpacked – there were also reports of a delay due to a chip shortage, with Q4 suggested instead.

The latter is looking far more likely now though as LetsGoDigital claims to have seen official documentation from Samsung that says the Galaxy S21 FE will not be introduced during Galaxy Unpacked. According to the report on the Dutch site, the Galaxy S21 FE will still launch in 2021, but “it is simply too early for an introduction next month”.

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event still looks like it will be eventful though. The company is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, new Galaxy Buds and two smartwatches running on the new Wear OS 3 platform with Samsung’s One UI Watch over the top in the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

If it’s the S21 FE you’re waiting for though, you can read all the rumours surrounding the device in our separate feature.