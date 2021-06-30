Samsung Galaxy S21 FE certified by FCC with 45W fast charging – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) and the last several weeks have been full of rumors for the lower-cost Galaxy S21 variant. The latest news comes from MyFixGuide which reports that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has passed through the FCC and should be ready to launch soon-ish.

The FCC listing shows model numbers SM-G990U and SM-G990U1. The phone in question will be compatible with two Samsung chargers: the EP-TA800 (25W) and EP-TA845 (45W) but neither of them will be included in the box as revealed by a previous report.

The Galaxy S21 FE was previously spotted on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM and powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Previously leaked renders showed the phone will arrive in different color options, and will have a molded plastic backside, though still retaining the camera island design from the Galaxy S21 series, albeit with a triple camera setup.



Previously leaked Galaxy S21 FE render

The Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate with a Bioreports News-hole selfie camera. The affordable flagship will be released sometime in the next few months, perhaps sometime in September or October.

