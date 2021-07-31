Samsung Galaxy S Pen Pro rumors suggest a pricey stylus for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 – Tom’s Guide

We’ve seen plenty of compelling leaks and reports around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 . But questions remain about a feature Samsung has already confirmed for its next foldable device — S Pen compatibility.

A tweet spotted by SamMobile that claims to have specs about the S Pen Pro could clear up the confusion, and give us a better idea of the stylus Samsung has in the works.

Here’s why the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s S Pen could be underwhelming

Leaker chunvn8888 — who has shared other Samsung tips in the past — took to Twitter with a list of purported specifications and details about the previously-announced Samsung S Pen Pro. That stylus will have additional capabilities that this year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen lacked.

We can’t say for certain if this information is accurate until a new S Pen appears on stage alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at Samsung’s August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event. Still, the information lines up with previous official details as well as other leaks from trusted sources.

As we’ve previously heard directly from Samsung , the larger and more robust new S Pen Pro will feature Bluetooth LE connectivity, unlike the S Pen that started shipping at the same time as the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Like the earlier Galaxy Note 20 S Pen, Bluetooth would open up additional features outside of tapping and drawing on the screen, such as using the stylus to control media, snap photos, and more.

The leaker suggests that S Pen Pro could be specifically designed to work with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 without damaging that foldable phone’s flexible screen, and will feature a 0.7mm tip and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. We’ve also heard about a supposed “S Pen Fold Edition” stylus , but it’s currently unknown what the key differences will be between stylus models.

Like other phones outside of the Galaxy Note lineup previous Galaxy Z Fold models did not work with any S Pen, in part due to the fragility of the foldable display. But the tech giant has spent this year expanding S Pen support to other handsets, starting with the aforementioned Galaxy S21 Ultra.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Many leaked images claiming to show off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have emerged from reliable sources in recent weeks, and they depict a device that—much like the Galaxy S21 Ultra—lacks a Note-like slot for holding and charging a stylus.

Chunvn8888 wrote that the S Pen will magnetically attach to the back of certain Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases. A recent leak from 91mobiles showed a leatherette Galaxy Z Fold 3 case with a slot for an S Pen along the spine of the phone, which is similar to what chunvn8888 is suggesting here, although the slot could be for a different S Pen model.

The S Pen Pro will also reportedly charge via USB-C connection, since leaks suggest that there is no slot to charge it within on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Again, these are not official details, but they do match up with previous claims about the new stylus.

Lastly, the leaker suggests that the Samsung S Pen Pro could cost about £70 in the UK. If true, that translates to a little less than $100 in the United States, but there is often a less severe disparity in UK-to-U.S. pricing than the exchange rate suggests. For example, the simpler S21 Ultra S Pen sells for £34 in the UK and $40 in the U.S.

Still, we’ll have to see how much Samsung plans to charge for its foldable-ready S Pen Pro stylus once the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is officially launched or if it includes that accessory alongside the foldable phone. We should hear more about the S Pen during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 3 event on August 11 alongside the new Galaxy Z Flip 3, both of which are teased by the event’s invitation and have been heavily leaked over the past few months.