Samsung Galaxy M52 5G camera specs leaked – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

A recent Geekbench listing revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be the first handset from the company running the Snapdragon 778G SoC and now a new leak gives some details about the camera setup.

According to GalaxyClub’s insider info, the Galaxy M52 5G will feature a quad-camera setup headlined by a 64MP main sensor. A 12MP ultrawide unit and 5MP dedicated macro shooter are also on the menu, meaning the fourth camera will likely be a mere depth sensor.

And if this sounds familiar, it’s because it is. The Galaxy A52 features the same exact camera setup on the back.

The front is said to feature a 32MP selfie snapper.

