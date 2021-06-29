Home Technology Samsung Galaxy M52 5G camera specs leaked – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Technology

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G camera specs leaked – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
samsung-galaxy-m52-5g-camera-specs-leaked-–-gsmarenacom-news-–-gsmarena.com

A recent Geekbench listing revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be the first handset from the company running the Snapdragon 778G SoC and now a new leak gives some details about the camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G camera specs leaked

According to GalaxyClub’s insider info, the Galaxy M52 5G will feature a quad-camera setup headlined by a 64MP main sensor. A 12MP ultrawide unit and 5MP dedicated macro shooter are also on the menu, meaning the fourth camera will likely be a mere depth sensor.

And if this sounds familiar, it’s because it is. The Galaxy A52 features the same exact camera setup on the back.

The front is said to feature a 32MP selfie snapper.

Source (in Dutch)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Huawei to Offer Software Support for Honor Phones...

Google restores services after multiple users face outage...

Google offered snippets of incorrect guidance to UK...

Latest iPhone 13 Dummies Again Show New Diagonal...

COD Mobile Season 5: New maps, game modes,...

EU antitrust regulators to rule on Facebook’s Kustomer...

How to screenshot on Chromebook – Tom’s Guide

Sony Interactive Entertainment Acquires Housemarque, Developer of Recent...

Apple says keep iPhone 12 models, MacBook Pro,...

YouTube TV just added 4K streaming and offline...

Leave a Reply