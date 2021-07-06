Samsung Galaxy M32 launches in the UK with a smaller battery – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Samsung initially made the Galaxy M32 official back in June for the Indian market, and today this phone has made the jump to the UK.

The M32 will become available in the UK by the end of this month, for a recommended retail price of £269. You'll find it "exclusively" at Amazon and Samsung's own online store.











Samsung Galaxy M32 for the UK

For that amount of cash, you’re getting a device with a 6.4″ 1080×2400 Super AMOLED touchscreen with 90 Hz refresh rate, a quad rear camera setup (64 MP main + 8 MP ultrawide + 2 MP depth + 2 MP macro), a 20 MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and it will be offered in the UK in one version only, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The M32 naturally runs Android 11, with Samsung’s One UI 3.1 on top.

If you’ve carefully read these specs and compared them to what’s inside the Indian M32, you may have spotted a difference – the UK model has a smaller battery (by 1,000 mAh). This also impacts its dimensions, as it measures ‘just’ 159.1 x 74 x 8.4 mm, whereas the Indian iteration comes in at 159.3 x 74 x 9.3 mm.

