Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch Confirmed for July 6, 2021; Expected Price, Features & Specifications – LatestLY

Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to launch its Galaxy F22 smartphone in the Indian market on July 6, 2021. Ahead of its launch, the device has been listed on the Indian e-commerce website ‘Flipkart’ which reveals its launch date and several specifications. As per the listing, the Galaxy F22 will be launched at 12 noon and will be made available for sale via the e-commerce platform. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Likely To Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC: Report.

In terms of design, the Galaxy F22 looks similar to the Galaxy A22 which was launched in India last week.

Samsung Galaxy F22 (Photo Credits: Samsung Galaxy)

Say hello to the #FullOnBlockbuster #SamsungF22! Blockbuster display? Check. Blockbuster battery? Check. Blockbuster clicks? You got it! pic.twitter.com/r8MRY94v6P — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 1, 2021

As per the Flipkart listing, the Galaxy F22 will feature a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main snapper.

Samsung Galaxy F22 (Photo Credits: Samsung Galaxy)

The device will come packed with a 6,000mAh battery and could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Moreover, the smartphone is likely to come with 4GB RAM and might run on the Android 11 operating system. The handset is rumoured to be priced under Rs 15,000.

