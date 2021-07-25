Samsung Galaxy A80 latest update brings July 2021 security patch – gizmochina

The July 2021 security update for the Samsung Galaxy A80 has begun to roll out a few days ago. The July 2021 update for the Galaxy A80 is ongoing simultaneously in several European markets and aims to provide a more robust security architecture for the device.

Samsung began the July 2021 security update for its Galaxy devices (smartphones and tablets) at the beginning of the month. The Galaxy S10 series was the first to get the update, including the July 2021 security patch. The latest updates are meant to fix several privacy and security-related vulnerabilities in the Galaxy lineup of smartphones and tablets.

The Firmware version of the A80 July 2021 Security Update is A805FXXS6DUG3. The Firmware can be installed on the Samsung device via an update or manually downloaded and installed. Galaxy A80 owners should navigate to Software Update from their settings app, download and install the update on their devices.

The Firmware for the July 2021 security updates can also be directly downloaded from Samsung’s website and installed on the device.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 already has two OS upgrades since its launch in 2019. The Galaxy A80 came with Android 9 Pie, which was upgraded to Android 10 in 2020 and Android 11 this year. It is unlikely that the A80 will have any further OS upgrade, as we await the stable version of the latest Google Android 12 operating system.

While the July 2021 security update for the Galaxy A80 has been confirmed in most parts of Europe, it is expected that the process is ongoing in other markets globally. The updates and the Security Patch will further enhance the overall security of the Galaxy A80 devices.

