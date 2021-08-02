Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G pricing, storage, color options emerge through retailer listing – gizmochina

Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy A52s smartphone as an upgraded version of the existing Galaxy A52 smartphone. A recent leak had revealed the pricing of the A52s for the European market. Now DealnTech has come across the retailer listing of the Galaxy A52s through which its pricing, storage, and color variants have been revealed.

The newly spotted retailer listing reveals that the Galaxy A52s will be available with an internal storage of 128 GB. The listing further reveals that it will be priced at €434.64 (~$515) and it will be available in four colors like Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint.

Samsung Galaxy A52

Recent reports have revealed that the Galaxy A52s 5G will be featuring the Snapdragon 778G. To recollect, the Galaxy A52 4G and Galaxy A52 5G are powered by the Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 750G, respectively. The Geekbench listing of the phone that was spotted last month revealed that it has 8 GB of RAM, and it runs on Android 11 OS.

The other specs of the Galaxy A52s 5G are under wraps. It is likely that the phone may borrow most of its other specs from the Galaxy A52s 5G. Hence, it is likely to arrive with a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate support, a 32-megapixel front camera, a 64-megapixel (main, with OIS support) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) + 5-megapixel (macro) + 5-megapixel (depth) quad-camera system, a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W rapid charging, an in-screen fingerprint reader, a microSD card slot, stereo speakers, and IP67 rated dustproof and water-resistant device.

