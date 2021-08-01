Home Technology Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in for review – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in for review – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
samsung-galaxy-a52-5g-in-for-review-–-gsmarenacom-news-–-gsmarena.com

Say hello to the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, the latest arrival at HQ.

It’s got several differences to the 4G-only Samsung Galaxy A52, which we reviewed in March, even though the colors match.

The biggest differences are that the 5G model gets faster 120Hz refresh rate on its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED and that is has a 5G-ready Snapdragon 750G in place of the Snapdragon 720G of the 4G model.

For the €450 starting price, the unboxing is underwhelming. You get a SIM tool, a USB cable and a 15W charger. That’s one slow charger and no case, but that’s also the norm with Samsung’s A series.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in for review

Thanks to a competent Snapdragon, a high refresh rate and Samsung’s mature OneUI, the Galaxy A52 5G is a zippy performer.

The phone also feels lighter than its 189g would suggest, and we love the matte finish on the back panel. The glossy side frame lets it down a bit, but we can forgive it in this color.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in for review

We’ll go over the performance of the 4,500mAh battery and the triple rear cameras (that fourth one is a depth sensor, which doesn’t count in our books). But given the 105 hour rating achieved by the Galaxy A52 4G and the solid impression the cameras gave us in that review, we’re hopeful that the Galaxy A52 5G will perform just as good.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in for review

Stay tuned for our full review.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

5 ways to build the mobile gaming metaverse...

New Pokemon Snap Is Adding Tepig With Its...

Huawei unveils Children’s Watch 4 Pro in China...

Apple’s fight against leakers has a surprising motive:...

Nvidia’s DLSS magic finally makes Red Dead Redemption...

Halo Infinite tech preview reportedly uncovers possible battle...

How To Play The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles...

MagSafe Battery Pack: Hands-on with Apple’s new iPhone...

Everything We Know (And Hope) Apple Is Releasing...

‘The Ascent’ devs confirm Game Pass version is...

Leave a Reply