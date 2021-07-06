Home Technology Samsung Galaxy A03s passes through Geekbench – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A03s passes through Geekbench – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
samsung-galaxy-a03s-passes-through-geekbench-–-gsmarenacom-news-–-gsmarena.com

The Samsung Galaxy A03s that got Bluetooth certified last week has popped up on Geekbench with its key specs.

According to the benchmark database, the Galaxy A03s (SM-A037F) runs Android 11 and is powered by the Helio G35 SoC. The smartphone has 4GB RAM onboard, but it could have more memory options to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy A03s passes through Geekbench

Geekbench doesn’t divulge any other specs of the Galaxy A03s, but previous leaks revealed the smartphone will pack a 6.5″ LCD with a notch for the 5MP selfie camera. The rear panel will sport a triple camera setup consisting of one 13MP primary and two 2MP units.

Samsung Galaxy A03s leaked render
Samsung Galaxy A03s leaked render

The Galaxy A03s will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port. The smartphone’s storage capacity, battery size, and charging speed remain unknown, but those details will hopefully surface soon.

Source

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Galaxy S22 might not use a 200MP camera...

New Features and Mechanics We Hope To See...

iPhone 13 Mini to Be Assembled By Apple...

Fortnite is bringing LeBron James skin to be...

Anti-Cheat Twitter Warns of Call of Duty: Warzone...

Call of Duty: Warzone Players Find Safe Out-of-Bounds...

Battlefield 2042: 4 reasons to be excited and...

Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability...

OnePlus 9’s price drops to a very tempting...

Photos Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Monopoly Surface...

Leave a Reply