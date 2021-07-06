Samsung Galaxy A03s passes through Geekbench – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The Samsung Galaxy A03s that got Bluetooth certified last week has popped up on Geekbench with its key specs.

According to the benchmark database, the Galaxy A03s (SM-A037F) runs Android 11 and is powered by the Helio G35 SoC. The smartphone has 4GB RAM onboard, but it could have more memory options to choose from.

Geekbench doesn’t divulge any other specs of the Galaxy A03s, but previous leaks revealed the smartphone will pack a 6.5″ LCD with a notch for the 5MP selfie camera. The rear panel will sport a triple camera setup consisting of one 13MP primary and two 2MP units.



Samsung Galaxy A03s leaked render

The Galaxy A03s will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port. The smartphone’s storage capacity, battery size, and charging speed remain unknown, but those details will hopefully surface soon.

