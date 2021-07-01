Samsung Galaxy A03s gets Bluetooth certified on its way to the market – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Samsung is working on revamping its entry-level model in the A-series, the one that starts with a zero. The Galaxy A03s has already leaked in some detail back in May, and now it’s been spotted at the Bluetooth SIG getting the mandatory Bluetooth certification ahead of its launch, which definitely can’t be too far off at this point.

The phone will have the model number SM-A037F, and a dual-SIM version. It supports Bluetooth 5.0, and that's the extent of the info we get from the Bluetooth SIG about it.

The aforementioned leak from May talked about the handset sporting a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 5 MP selfie camera inside that teardrop notch. On the rear expect a 13 MP main snapper flanked by two 2 MP units (depth and macro) for decoration purposes. The A03s has a USB-C port which is a welcome upgrade compared to its predecessor, and it also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Unfortunately we don’t yet know what chipset will be inside, or how much memory and storage you’ll get, not to mention battery capacity. Hopefully those details will be outed soon.

