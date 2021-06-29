Samsung Display’s smartphone OLED panel shipments jump 50% to record Q1 sales – Pulse by Maeil Business News Korea – Pulse News

[Photo provided by Samsung Display Co.]

Samsung Display Co. cemented its dominant position in the global smartphone OLED panel market in the first quarter with shipment skyrocketing 50 percent from a year earlier.

The display panel affiliate of Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. shipped out a total of 138 million units of 9 inch or smaller OLED panels for smartphones in the first quarter and claimed 80.2 percent of the global market, according to market researcher Omdia on Tuesday. Its shipment is up 50 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 49 percent on year to $7.02 billion, the best for the first quarter.

First quarter tends to be slow season for panel makers. In recent three years, global smartphone panel market’s on-year growth averaged at below 1 percent for the first-quarter periods. But this year has worked out favorably for Samsung Display and other OLED panel makers with release of new 5G smartphones coupled with pent-up consumer demand.

While more than 110 smartphones fitted with OLED screen hit the global market in the first half this year, Samsung Display’s OLED panel shipment to Chinese smartphone makers including Xiaomi and Oppo reportedly more than quadrupled compared to last year.

Its Korean rival LG Display came second in the first-quarter OLED shipment with an 8.8 percent share, followed by China’s BOE Technology with a 5.8 percent share.

The global smartphone market is expected to expand more than 9 percent this year against 2020 amid global economic recovery, according to TrendForce research report.

By Pulse

[ⓒ Pulse by Maeil Business News Korea & mk.co.kr, All rights reserved]