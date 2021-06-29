Home WORLD NEWS Samsung confirms S Pen is coming to more devices… again – SamMobile
WORLD NEWS

Samsung confirms S Pen is coming to more devices… again – SamMobile

by admin
written by admin
samsung-confirms-s-pen-is-coming-to-more-devices…-again-–-sammobile

Samsung has confirmed once again that it is bringing the S Pen to more flagship Galaxy smartphones in the future. This is not the first time that the company has made this announcement. The South Korean firm had initially unveiled its plan for the expansion of S Pen earlier this year during the launch of the Galaxy S21 series.

The S Pen, which was earlier limited to the Galaxy Note series and some Galaxy Tab models, expanded to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Now, the company says that it will bring S Pen compatibility to more high-end Galaxy smartphones, but it did not confirm the names of those devices. It was revealed a few days ago that the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is expected to be unveiled in August 2021 during the company’s next Unpacked event, will come with S Pen compatibility as well. However, it won’t feature a dedicated silo to store the S Pen, which means that you will have to buy a separate case to store the stylus.

Since Samsung has confirmed that it won’t launch a new Galaxy Note series device this year, S Pen lovers can look forward to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The device is expected to feature a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O cover display and a 7.55-inch foldable Super AMOLED display, and both screens feature a 120Hz refresh rate. It could use the Snapdragon 888+ processor that was announced earlier today.

If you are an S Pen fan, are you looking forward to the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen

  • Model: SM-F926B
  • Dimensions: : x x mm

  • Display: 7.6 inch / mm Dynamic AMOLED 2X
  • CPU: Snapdragon 888
  • Camera: 12MP

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket:...

What is a heat dome? Extreme temperatures in...

Woman hit with nearly $2,000 unexpected bill for...

PlayStation Japan Appears to Leak Bluepoint Games Acquisition...

What’s next for Britney Spears’ conservatorship? Legal experts...

Young, unvaccinated, over-50 or just had one dose?...

He avoided the Florida condo collapse because he...

Man faces 20 years in prison for jumping...

Ex-South Africa President Jacob Zuma ordered to serve...

Miami condo collapse prompts questions over role of...

Leave a Reply