Samsung app reveals Galaxy Buds 2 will copy an Apple AirPods feature – SamMobile

Samsung’s next Unpacked launch is less than a month away if we’re to believe all the signs, and we will see the company unveil a new pair of wireless earbuds at the event, along with new foldables and smartwatches. Of course, we already know quite a bit about the Galaxy Buds 2 and those other upcoming products thanks to a crazy amount of leaks, and we’re now learning some new details about the earbuds through Samsung’s very own Galaxy Wearable app.

New Galaxy Buds 2 details come straight from Samsung

The Galaxy Buds 2 haven’t launched yet, but Samsung is already preparing the Galaxy Wearable app so it can support the new earbuds whenever they hit the market. A developer was able to dig deep into an upcoming update to the app and extract some juicy details, and one thing in particular is quite interesting. It seems Samsung will be copying a feature from the Apple AirPods: Users will be able to use active noise cancellation (ANC) when using just one Galaxy Buds 2 earbud.

That feature will probably make its way to the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds Live by way of an update. The same goes for the new granular touchpad controls discovered in the newer version of the app: Samsung will allow the user to individually disable or enable touchpad actions such as tap, double tap, triple tap, and touch and hold on the Galaxy Buds 2.

Unfortunately, it seems the app’s code contained no option to select between high and low levels of ANC nor the 360 Audio feature that was introduced with the Galaxy Buds Pro. However, it’s possible these features do exist but aren’t visible just yet. The Galaxy Buds 2 will likely have all of the functionality of the Galaxy Buds Pro out of the box, unless Samsung wants to keep a few things exclusive to the Galaxy Buds Pro so it can continue selling both products.

Also revealed by the app is a yellow color for the Buds 2 that wasn’t known until now. Previously known color options, including black, green, violet, and white have also been confirmed, though the green version spotted in the app is a little different from what leaked renders have shown us. Samsung has also redesigned some parts of the Galaxy Wearable app, such as the battery stats screen and the Find my earbuds section. Finally, the app also lists the Buds 2’s battery capacity: 61 mAh in each earbud and 472 mAh for the case.