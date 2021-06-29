same-county-tops-healthiest-us-community-ranking-for-the-second-year-in-a-row

(CNN) As the country reopens in an ongoing pandemic, Los Alamos County, New Mexico, has been ranked the healthiest US community for the second year in a row.

Located roughly 40 miles from Sante Fe, the county is home to canyons and mesas connected by a 58-mile trail network, 13 developed public parks and an expansive golf course. The community of more than 19,000 people scored highest in the housing, population health and infrastructure categories, according to the annual U.S. News & World Report Healthiest Communities rankings report published Tuesday.

It’s the first community to take the No. 1 spot more than once since U.S. News launched the rankings in 2018, according to the report.

Known for its vast, breathtaking mountain ranges, Los Alamos County also ranked among the best communities for factors such as low Covid-19 case rates, citizen income, employment and educational achievement. However, the county and the four runners-up — Douglas County, Colorado; Falls Church, Virginia; Loudoun County, Virginia; and San Miguel County, Colorado — all scored below average in the subcategory of educational equity.

“A healthy environment is part of what definitely contributes to (Los Alamos County) being a healthy community,” Los Alamos County Council Chair Sara Scott, who wasn’t involved in the report, previously told CNN. “People have the opportunity and the interest in getting out, taking advantage of our mountains, trails, biking, horse-riding (and) golfing.”