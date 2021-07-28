sam-edozie-fires-manchester-city-to-victory-over-top-english-club-ahead-of-leicester-city-game

Pep Guardiola prepares for Leicester City’s Community Shield game with a 2-0 victory over Preston North End

Man City fielded mostly their academy players for the game as most of the senior players are not back from summer break

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring in the first half while Samuel Edozie sealed the victory for the Premier League champions

A goal each from Riyad Mahrez and Sam Edozie inspired Manchester City to victory over Preston North End at the club’s Academy Stadium on Tuesday, July 27 according to the club’s website.

Pep Guardiola featured so many youngsters with most of his key players still on elongated summer breaks over their participation at the Euro 2020 and Copa America tourneys.

However, they still managed to come out victorious in their only preparatory game before the Community Shield clash against Leicester City on August 7.

Zack Steffan during Man City’s pre-season friendly against Preston North End at Manchester City Football Academy.

The Algerian forward opened the scoring for the Premier League champions five minutes before the half-hour mark through a free-kick from about 25 yards away from the post.

Edozie doubled his side’s lead from close range in the 64th minute after a beautiful build-up from his colleagues.

Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy are the only senior players who were featured in the encounter.

Guardiola will now shift focus to winning the first silverware of the new season as the Premier League winners battle FA Cup champions at Wembley Stadium a few days before the EPL season kicks off.

