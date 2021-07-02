Salvatore Ferragamo CEO to Depart in September – MarketWatch

By Mauro Orru
Salvatore Ferragamo SpA said late Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Micaela Le Divelec Lemmi will be leaving her post on Sept. 7, as Burberry Group PLC CEO Marco Gobbetti prepares to succeed her.
The Italian leather-goods maker said Vice Chairman Michele Norsa would exercise all executive powers from Sept. 7, with Mr. Gobbetti taking over the helm of the company as soon as he is released from previous contractual obligations.
Salvatore Ferragamo reached an agreement in late June for Mr. Gobbetti to join the Italian firm, replacing Ms. Le Divelec Lemmi, who has had the top job since 2018.
She is due to receive compensation of 1.97 million euros ($2.3 million) for the early termination of her contract, on top of fixed remuneration components.
