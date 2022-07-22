salvador-dumps-apc-for-labour,-gets-gov-ticket

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Moshood Salvador, has collapsed his political group, Conscience Forum, into the Labour Party (LP), where he is the governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State.

Salvador, one-time Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had defected to the APC in Lagos prior to the 2019 General Elections with members of his group across the three senatorial districts of the state.

At his official declaration for the LP, yesterday, Salvador said he moved to the APC because the previous party was not ready to win elections in Lagos.

He said: “Unfortunately, APC is not an inclusive party. My people didn’t benefit from the party. APC promised my people 100 jobs each at the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) and Neighbourhood Watch.

“They also promised to give us commissioner and special adviser positions but none was respected. They sidelined my people from ward, local government and state meetings.”

He said the attitude of the APC prompted him and his followers to move to Labour Party.

“Labour Party has given opportunities to my people to become candidates of the party at various levels.

“About a month ago, members of the Labour Party approached me to run as the governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State. I am confident of victory in the coming election, the work has begun and our victory will cut across the entire country,” he added.

On his chances of winning the Lagos State with bigger parties such as, the APC and PDP also vying, Salvador said, “we all know that Lagosians have rejected the APC. Let me tell you, the membership of the Conscience Forum in the APC is more than 300,000. Those we met at the party are suffering and smiling. They don’t have the welfare of the party at heart, as they have been used and dumped.”

The Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa, appealed to the members to help Salvador win the coming election.

“I welcome him to the Labour Party. The party represents family and the only place people will have progress. You must work for the success of the party because the people that you are going to face have stolen so much. If they give you money and you cannot resist, collect and still vote against them because it is your money and we must send them packing.

“Go and collect your Permanent Voter Card (PVC) if you have not done so. Don’t stay at home during campaigns, come out and participate. The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Arabambi Abayomi, urged the members to support the party and ensure that they campaign for all the candidates, stressing that Labour Party is the best platform to kick looters from the corridors of power and eradicate slavery and poverty from the society.

“It is a pleasant and divine intervention of God that the LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi is inclined and committed to good governance, a factor that will enhance the best political benefits and expectations of Lagos State and Nigeria.”

