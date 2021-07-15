salum’s-brace-lifts-yanga-sc-over-ihefu-fc

The midfielder scored his fifth goal of the season as Timu ya Wananchi picked up a win with goals scored in the first half

Yanga SC emerged 2-0 winners against Ihefu FC in their Mainland Premier League encounter on Thursday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.



Feisal Salum struck twice to help Timu ya Wananchi pick up the victory on home soil and are now assured to keep the second spot and feature in the Caf Champions League in the 2021/22 season.



Salum scored the opener for Yanga in the 17th minute as the visitors struggled to deal with the hosts who attacked, especially from the wings. The Tanzanian added the second goal in the 36th minute, taking his season tally to five goals.



With the goals, Salum bettered his record with Yanga in the last two seasons: In the 2018/19 campaign, he found the back of the net four times in 37 games, and in 2019/20, he scored two goals in 27 games compared to five this season in 33 games.



Haruna Niyonzima, who is set to leave Yanga at the end of the season, came on for Zawadi Mauya in the 56th minute as head coach Nabi Nasreddine made his first change. The Rwandan, who has also played for Simba SC, was given a befitting farewell. This was similar to how Nadr Haroub and Shadrack Nsajigwa were celebrated when they left the local giants.



Meanwhile, at Uhuru Stadium, Kinondoni Municipal Council managed a 5-2 win over JKT Tanzania. Sadalla Kipangile scored a brace when he found the back of the net in the 15th and 43rd minutes before Charles Ilanfya scored in the first minute of added time in the first half and also in the 72nd minute. Cliff Buyoya scored the fifth goal in the 79th minute.



JKT Tanzania scored through Danny Lyanga in the 45th minute before Al-Daoud Bilal added the second three minutes after the hour mark.



At Mabatini Stadium, Ruvu Shooting emerged 2-1 winners against Namungo FC, with the former’s goals coming from David Richard and Fully Maganga in the 27th and 63rd minutes respectively. Namungo denied Ruvu Shooting a clean sheet when Reliants Lusajo struck in the 79th minute.



Finally, Tanzania Prisons and Biashara United shared points in a 1-1 draw at Nelson Mandela Stadium. Christian Zigah scored for Biashara United in the 47th minute before Prisons equalized through Mohammed Mkopi in the 56th minute.