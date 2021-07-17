Home ENTERTAINMENT Salman Khan wishes Katrina Kaif with a lovestruck photo, fans say ‘SalKat forever’ – The Indian Express
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |



Updated: July 17, 2021 11:58:38 am





salman khan with katrina kaifSalman Khan shared a picture of himself with Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Salman Khan posted an adorable picture on Friday to wish Katrina Kaif on her birthday. The actor, who has shared the screen space with Katrina in several films, wished her a “healthier wealthier and wiser” birthday.

“Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina ! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life,” the caption of the photo read. The photo was sure a treat for Salman fans. As soon as the actor posted the picture on his Instagram account, his fans expressed how they love to see Salman and Katrina together.

“Best couple,” wrote a fan, while another fan mentioned, “We love SalKat forever.” Many of Katrina and Salman’s fans asked the two to get married. “Wish these two marry each other,” read one of the comments on the picture.

Salman’s birthday post came hours after Katrina shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram account. “Birthday, thank you so much everyone for all the love always,” Katrina wrote along with a stunning picture that showed the actor having a blast in a swimming pool.

Salman and Katrina, who have featured in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, will feature in Tiger 3. The third installment of the Tiger franchise will feature Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Even before he signed the project, Hashmi was excited about working on Tiger 3. He told PTI, “I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully, it will come true.”

The first movie in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan. Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Now, the third film in the franchise will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The makers are expected to resume the shooting by the end of July.

