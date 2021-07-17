Salman Khan wishes Katrina Kaif ‘lots of love’ as she turns 38, can’t take eyes off her in throwback photo – Hindustan Times

As Katrina Kaif turned 38 on Friday, many of her industry colleagues, including Kareena Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor, took to social media to wish her. Salman Khan also dedicated a special birthday post to her.

Salman Khan shared a candid throwback picture with Katrina Kaif from the time they went on The Kapil Sharma Show together to promote their film Bharat. In the photo, they could be seen looking at each other and smiling.

“Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina ! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life. @katrinakaif,” Salman wrote in his Instagram post. Katrina was rumoured to be in a relationship with him several years ago, before she dated Ranbir Kapoor.

Salman and Katrina have worked together in a number of films together, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Their most recent release was Bharat, which came out in 2019. They will be seen next in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, which reportedly features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Also read: The Family Man’s Priyamani says show’s fans tell her ‘may God never give anyone a wife like you’

Earlier, in 2019, Katrina said that Salman has ‘unfailingly and intuitively’ been there for her whenever she needed him. She said at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore, “Salman has really had my back, and has been there for me as a friend and a support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively. There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there.”

Meanwhile, Katrina is gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi, which marks her onscreen reunion with Akshay Kumar after a decade. The film, originally scheduled to release last summer, has been indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline.