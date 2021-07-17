Salman Khan shares loving tribute to Katrina Kaif on her birthday: wishing her lots of love – Geo News





Bollywood Dabangg star Salman Khan doubled Katrina Kaif’s bliss on her birthday as he expressed his feelings for her, wishing the actress ‘lots of love and respect’ in life.



Katrina, who turned 38 on Friday (July, 16), received love and respect from her industry fellows, including Kareena Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor. Her onscreen partner Salman Khan also dedicated a special birthday post to her.



Khan shared a candid throwback picture with Katrina Kaif from the time they went on The Kapil Sharma Show together to promote their film Bharat. In the photo, they could be seen looking at each other and smiling.



“Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina ! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life. @katrinakaif,” Salman wrote in his Instagram post.

Katrina was rumoured to be in a relationship with Salman Khan several years ago, before she dated Ranbir Kapoor.



Salman and Katrina have worked together in a number of films together. They will be seen next in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, which reportedly features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Katrina Kaif’s fans, friends and co-workers also wished her on social media. She found the perfect post to respond to their greetings.

Katrina Kaif shared a sizzling snap of herself from a pool session on her Instagram profile on Friday, showing her in a red swimsuit. She wrote in her caption: “Birthday. Thank you so much everyone for all the love always.”

