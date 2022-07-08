sallah:-imbibe-the-lessons-of-eidel-el-adha,-gov-abdulrazaq-to-muslims

Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has appealed to Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of Eidel-el-Adha as exemplified by Prophets Abraham and Muhammed, which are patience, sacrifice, faith in God and selfless service to God and humanity.

In this wise, nothing is too big to give for collective security, peace and progress of our State and Nigeria,” he stated in his Sallah message to Muslims released by his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin on Thursday.

Governor AbdulRazaq congratulated the Muslim community on the dawn of the Arafat Day and feast of sacrifice, saying the two occasions offer the faithful another rare opportunity to seek God’s bounties and bond with one another in an atmosphere of love and unity.

Also congratulating Muslim pilgrims from Kwara and Nigeria on this year’s Haj as they reach an important milestone of their spiritual journey to the holy land on Friday, the governor tasked them and the citizens at home to take advantage of the moment to beseech Allah for His continuous mercies on the State, Nigeria and humanity as a whole.

“While we bid them successful Haj rites, whose reward is paradise and safe return back to their homes, we will also join them in prayers for our State and Nigeria.

“As we celebrate Eidel-Kabir on Saturday, it is our prayers to the Almighty God to accept our worship and supplications, grant us his guidance and place our State and country on the path of peace and sustainable development,” the governor added.