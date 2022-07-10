sallah:-gov-ganduje-pardons-90-inmates

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has pardoned 90 inmates as part of the Sallah celebration, bringing the total number of inmates released on propagative of mercy to 3,898 across the state in his seven years of governance.

The exercise was conducted through the State Prerogative of Mercy Committee at the intervals of Sallah festivities. He effects such releases during Sallah celebrations.

The 90 inmates, who were released today, were among the released 3,898, as he disclosed during today’s visit to Gorondutse Correctional Centre, Saturday, Sallah Day.

Governor Ganduje assured that he would continue with the good work up to 2023 when his administration ends.

He said, “This exercise is in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s urge for decongestion of our correctional centres.”

Inmates were sighted hailing the governor for his merciful tendencies throughout his administration.

“We will continue with this good initiative. And at the same time, I assure you that the process will continue even after I left office.

“When my Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who is the gubernatorial candidate of our great party, APC, wins come 2023,” he disclosed.

In his brief remarks, the Controller of Kano Correctional Centres, Sulaiman M. Inuwa, hailed Governor Ganduje, revealing further that, “In my 30 years of working experience, I have never come across a governor who did something close to this.”