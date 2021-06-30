Salim Merchant backs Amit Kumar on Indian Idol 12 row: ‘Been asked to praise contestants too’ – The Indian Express









Salim Merchant says he has never praised anyone unduly. (Photo: Salim Merchant/Instagram)

Weeks after Amit Kumar claimed Indian Idol 12 team asked him to appreciate the contestants of the show despite the quality of their singing, music composer Salim Merchant has opened up about how a similar request was made to him as he made appearances on reality shows over the years.

While Salim admitted that he has never showered undue praise on the participants, he said that ‘this’ is not an uncommon practice. Speaking with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Salim said, “Yes, mere saath bhi hua hai. But honestly, maine kabhi nahi suna unki baat. Shayad aaj main koi judge ki seat pe nahi baitha hoon because of that (Yes, it has happened to me too. But I never listened to them, maybe that’s why I am not judging any musical reality TV show right now).”

Salim said that while he has praised participants even when they make mistakes, he never fakes his compliments. “Main isliye nahi karta hoon because mujhe kaha gaya hai taareef karna. Main taareef isliye karta hoon ki kisi ki khaamiyaan nikaalne ke bajaay main khoobi dekhta hoon. Agar main uski khoobi ki taareef karoon toh shayad, main aisa maanta hoon ki, woh singer behtar kar sakta hai (I only compliment because I prefer to focus on the singer’s qualities, instead of finding faults with them. And I personally believe that it makes them better artistes),” Salim stated.

Salim Merchant has previously been a judge on Indian Idol as well as The Voice India.

Earlier, Amit Kumar had been called to guest judge an Indian Idol 12 episode, where the singers were paying tribute to Kishore Kumar. Later, Kumar admitted that he did not enjoy the episode at all, yet was asked to say nice things to participants.