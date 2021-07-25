salem-little-league-cuts-10-run-deficit-to-one,-but-falls-in-district-1-final

Jul. 25—BEDFORD, N.H. — What began as a nightmare turned into an absolute thriller for the Salem Little League team.

Trailing by nine runs heading into the bottom of the first hitting, resilient Salem rallied all the way back — and sent the tying run to the plate twice in the bottom of the sixth and final inning.

But Bedford was able to hold on, and defeated Salem 13-11 in Game 2 of Saturday’s New Hampshire District 1 Little League championship doubleheader.

“We just ran out of innings,” said Salem head coach Ken Gabriel. “I’m so proud of these guys. It’s not unlike us to come back from big deficits, especially with the power in the middle of our lineup. Anything can happen at any time in 12-year-old baseball. I thought we were right there, knocking on the door, but it didn’t work out.”

Having already beaten Salem 7-3 in the first game of the doubleheader to force the winner-take-all second game, Bedford opened Game 2 in dominant fashion.

Bedford sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the first, scoring nine runs on nine hits. It then extended the lead to 10-0 in the second.

“We put ourselves in a hole,” said Gabriel, a former Central Catholic (class of 1993) baseball player and assistant coach (2000-2009) under Hall of Fame head coach Marc Pelletier.

“But we stuck with it and we grinded it out, which is typical of this Salem team. We have fought for wins all year. When you put yourself down by 10 runs, its hard to come back, but we almost had it.”

Salem erupted in the bottom of the third, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs. No. 9 hitter Danny Snyder blasted a two-run homer, Chris Vargas added an RBI single and Ryan Whalen had an RBI triple.

Salem then cut the lead to just 10-9 in the fourth on a two-run homer by hulking third baseman Jake Ogborn. Meanwhile, relief pitcher Kyle Giarrusso quieted Bedford down with two shutout innings.

“Kyle isn’t typically a pitcher for us,” said Gabriel. “We asked him to step in and he really took control. I was very impressed by Kyle’s performance today. Jake Ogborn is a monster with the bat. Ryan Whalen broke out of a slump, and Danny Snyder hitting his first home run really sparked us.”

Bedford bounced back with three in the sixth, but Salem had one more rally. With one out in the sixth, Giarrusso singled, stole second and scored on single by Vargas. Ogborn followed with a single, and scored on a wild pitch.

Salem sent the tying run to the plate twice, but Bedford was able to retire the final two batters to end the game.

“Baseball is a game that requires the understanding of how to fail,” said Gabriel. “It’s a very difficult game. That’s why it isn’t for everyone. They learned how not to quit, and I’m proud of them for that. They never gave up.”

SALEM DROPS GAME 1

Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader started in perfect fashion for Salem.

On the first pitch of the bottom of the first, Blue Devils leadoff man Liam DeFrancesco blasted a double to left field, then came around to score on a wild pitch. Giarrusso then followed with a single, advanced to third on the wild pitch and scored on a Chris Vargas sacrifice fly.

Salem added to its lead in the second, when Carter Lemire singled and scored on a Will Gabriel sacrifice fly.

But Bedford struck for two in the second, then exploded for four runs in the third.

Salem pitchers Vargas and Brady Silver allowed just one more hit, but the offense could not rally.

Bedford 7, Salem 3

District 1 Final Game 1

Salem (3): Liam DeFrancesco 2b 3-1-1, Kyle Giarrusso lf 3-1-1, Jake Ogborn 3b 3-0-0, Chris Vargas p 2-0-2, Dylan Nason ss/c 3-0-0, Carter Lemire rf 2-1-1, Dominic Santo ph 1-0-0, Ryan Whalen cf 1-0-1, Brady Gray ph 1-0-1, Will Gabriel c 0-0-0, Danny Snyder ss 1-0-0, Brady Silver 1b 2-0-0. Totals 22-3-7

RBI: S — Vargas, Gabriel

WP: Leung; LP: Vargas

Bedford: 0 2 0 5 0 0 — 7

Salem: 2 1 0 0 0 0 — 3

Bedford 13, Salem 11

District 1 Final Game 2

Salem (11): Liam DeFrancesco 2b 2-1-0, Kyle Giarrusso lf/p 4-2-2, Jake Ogborn 3b 4-3-3, Chris Vargas rf 3-0-2, Dominic Santo rf 1-0-1, Dylan Nason p/ss 4-1-0, Ryan Whalen cf 4-1-1, Will Gabriel c 1-0-0, Carter Lemire c 2-0-0, Brady Silver 1b 1-1-0, Brady Gray, 1-0-0, Danny Snyder lf 3-2-2. Totals 30-11-11

RBI: S — Vargas 2, Nason, Whalen, Snyder 2, Ogborn 2

WP: O’Rourke; LP: Nason

Bedford: 9 0 1 0 3 0 — 13

Salem: 0 0 7 2 0 2 — 11

