Sale of textbooks remain banned in Kogi Polytechnic – Rector warns

The Rector, Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, Dr Salisu Usman Ogbo has warned against the forceful sale of textbooks by lecturers to students of the institutions.

Dr Ogbo gave the warning on Wednesday while addressing a press conference in Lokoja.

The Polytechnic Rector while frowning at the attitude of some lecturers who force students to buy textbooks as a prerequisite to passing their courses said the sale of textbooks popularly called handouts remains banned in the institution.

He warned that any lecturer found violating the rule will be sacked.

Ogbo revealed that some bad elements in the institution have decided to rubbish the good reputation his administration has achieved so far, stressing that, the Polytechnic has zero tolerance for examination malpractice, cultism and all forms of immorality on campus.

” Forcing our students to buy textbooks is totally unacceptable. The selling of textbooks should not be a parameter to pass any course. Any lecturer caught will be dismissed” he warned.

