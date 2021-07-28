Saif Ali Khan’s ash-smeared face, headgear intrigues fans in Bhoot Police: Everytime the actor shocked us with his looks – The Indian Express









Saif Ali Khan as Vibhooti in Bhoot Police.

Trust Saif Ali Khan to go the extra mile to make his characters look authentic on screen. On Tuesday, as Disney Plus Hotstar released a teaser of all its upcoming titles of 2021, fans got a glimpse of Saif’s look in his upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

In the teaser, we got to see two different avatars of Saif’s character Vibhooti. In one, he sported a bearded, rugged look, and in another, he looked quirky with his face smeared with ash and a headgear. While the first look was already revealed by the makers earlier, the second look has left many intrigued.

It is not the first time that Saif has stunned the audience with his look for a character. In 2019, his intimidating and royal look for his character Uday Bhan in Om Raut’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior impressed the viewers. With long hair, kohled eyes, and a flowing cape the actor looked every bit menacing. Some people even compared his look to that of Game of Thrones character Jon Snow.

Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan in Tanhaji.

Similarly, in 2018, when the first poster of the dark comedy thriller Kaalakaandi was unveiled, people couldn’t stop praising Saif’s unusual avatar. There, he wore a yellow furred coat with his hair tied in many ponytails.

Saif Ali Khan in Kaalakaandi.

He also surprised the audience with his look as a Naga Sadhu in Navdeep Singh film Laal Kaptaan.

Saif Ali khan in Laal Kaptaan.

Bhoot Police has been directed by Pawan Kirpalani. “I am thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film,” Kirpalani said in a statement. The film will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 17.

Besides Bhoot Police, Saif also has Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush in his kitty.