Home ENTERTAINMENT Sadio Mané Adjudged 2022 CAF Player Of The Year
ENTERTAINMENT

Sadio Mané Adjudged 2022 CAF Player Of The Year

by News
10 views
Sadio Mané Adjudged 2022 CAF Player Of The Year

This year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards have been held.Many African footballers won several awards and the ultimate award of the night – the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award was won by Sadio Mané.

This comes after he had a very wonderful football year after helping the Senegal national team to win their first-ever African Cup of Nations trophy in Cameroon.

In his speech, he thanked his teammates at both club and national team levels, as well as, his coach and others.

This comes just a few weeks after he signed for the German football club, Bayern Munich. Later this year, he will be looking forward to leading the Senegal national team to glory as they hope to qualify for the semi-final stage of the world cup for the first time.

Aside from Senegal, other four African countries also qualified for the World Cup scheduled to take place in Qatar and these countries are Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia, and Cameroon.

Source: ww.-

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“No Divorce Until 10 Years After Marriage” –...

Women Supporting Women: OAP Moet Abebe Writes About...

Actress Kate Henshaw Questions How Nigerians Are Coping...

No Serious Man Would Prefare A Woman With...

Serwaa Amihere Laments Over How Hard It Is...

“If You Call Me For Interview And I...

Shatta Bandle Loses His Cool As He Publicly...

UPDATE: FDA Clears Marwako, Orders Reopen Of East...

There Will Be No Freedom Of Speech If...

It Doesn’t Make Sense – MzVee Punches Hard...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.