sad-:-nigerian-man-dies-in-motor-accident-two-days-after-his-wedding

A Nigerian man, Jamilu Abdulhamid has tragically passed away in a motor accident two day after his wedding in Kano State.

According to reports, Abdulhamid and his wife, Saratu Abdul Salisu got married on Sunday, July 11, in Kano State.

Abulhamid and Saratu were involved in a road accident that occurred along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Tuesday, July 13.

While the groom died on the spot, the bride was seriously injured and currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

The groom’s friend, Kabiru Garba, who confirmed the incident, wrote on Facebook ;