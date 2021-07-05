sad-day-as-promising-nigerian-born-footballer-shot-dead-by-police-in-united-kingdom

Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani who was a Nigerian footballer died in the United Kingdom after been shot by police

Police are said to have been alerted to a disturbance at house in Milton Keynes where the Nigerian was killed

Igweani was reported to have killed a neighbor and held a child captive before the arrival of the Police

Nigerian born footballer Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani has been gunned down by police in the United Kingdom after a neighbor was found dead in his apartment in an heartbreaking scene.

There are many Nigerian players playing football in the United Kingdom and other parts of the world with some dreaming to the play for the Super Eagles or the country where they grew up.

According to the report on Daily Mail and UK Sun, Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani was said to have fought with a 38-year-old man known as Richard Woodcock and also held a toddler captive.

Photo: UK Sun

Initially, Police wanted to arrest the Nigerian player, but all their efforts were futile and left with no other option than to engage on firing Kelvin Igweani.

Police Reaction

The report added that Police confirmed the incident happened on Saturday, June 26 at about 9.40am before the Nigerian footballer was shot at the scene and he died immediately.

“Richard Woodcock from the neighbouring property had gone to the address to help save a young boy as it was believed he was still in the property and at risk of significant harm.”

