sad-backs-murmu,-says-still-has-reservations-on-issues-with-bjp

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) core committee on Friday passed a resolution to extend the party’s support to

NDA

nominee Droupadi

Murmu

in the presidential polls, but said its reservations over key issues with former ally BJP still remain.

SAD had pulled out of NDA on September 26, 2020, in protest of the three central farm laws. The core committee members said they accepted presidential hopeful Murmu’s appeal for support in the forthcoming polls as she symbolised the cause of minorities, the exploited and backward classes as well as the dignity of women. “She has emerged as a symbol for poor and tribal segments,” read the resolution passed by the core committee.

“While our reservations with BJP over key issues, like removing a sense of insecurity from the minds of minorities and justice for Punjab, especially Sikhs still remain, SAD is eventually inspired and guided by the ideals placed before humanity by the great Guru Sahiban in supporting the cause of the poor, the downtrodden and minorities, including the tribal segments of society,” the resolution said.

Despite its comfortable position in the presidential polls, BJP’s reaching out to SAD for unconditional support for Murmu appears to be making use of the occasion to open channels with its former ally. SAD has just two MPs and three MLAs.

After parting ways over the farm laws, neither BJP nor SAD have done well electorally. While the Akalis faced decimation, BJP ended up with just a 6.6% of vote share despite an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s outfit and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt). The Sangrur parliamentary bypoll has once again confirmed that SAD continues to lose base and BJP is failing to improve.

