Saba Ali Khan breaks last week’s vow, shares baby photos of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim after saying she wouldn’t – Hindustan Times

Saba Ali Khan has shared a fresh batch of baby pictures of her niece, actor Sara Ali Khan. This comes a couple of days after she vowed never to do it again.

The new photos show Saba as a teenager, sitting on a couch with Sara in her lap. They are both wearing white T-shirts and blue bottoms. While Saba poses for the camera, Sara appears more interested in a giant teddy bear next to her.

Sharing the picture, Saba wrote, “My HEART …On my Lap Her heart…on the teddy bear! My Jaan.. My best moments..in my late teens (so not my best pic)… Spending time with my niece n nephew…in Bombay. Visits from Delhi.”

Saba also shared a baby picture of Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. “Iggy potter… Jaan ll #ibrahimalikhan The original… Is REAL. (Had to repost). Archived the other post. Loved alllll your wonderful comments. But just couldn’t take the fake app touch up..;) my baby is cuter !! I’ll share another …new one soon,” she wrote.

On Friday, Sara had shared a childhood picture of Sara on Instagram with a picture credit to herself. However, when a fanpage of the actor used the photo with its own watermark, she said she will no longer share baby photos of Sara. “Very bad form to use my original photograph and use as another account. I won’t share Sara’s baby pictures in the future. I demand a retraction,” she had written in a post on Instagram Stories.

Sara and Ibrahim are the eldest children of Saba’s brother, actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has two sons–Taimur and Jeh.

Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal in 2020. She starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in the movie. She has Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the pipeline.