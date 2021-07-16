Saad Hariri, Lebanon’s Designated Prime Minister, Quits Amid Crises – The New York Times

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri of Lebanon said on Thursday that he had given up on trying to form a new government, opening a new political void as the country sinks further into an acute political and economic crisis.

Mr. Hariri had been tapped to form a new cabinet last October, after Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned in the wake of a huge explosion in the port of Beirut on Aug. 4. But after nine months of political wrangling over who would head which ministries, Mr. Hariri told reporters that he had failed to come to an agreement with President Michel Aoun and was stepping down.

“May God help the country,” Mr. Hariri said.

Lebanon is suffering through a financial contraction that the World Bank has said could be one of the world’s worst since the mid-1800s, and Mr. Hariri’s exit makes it even less likely that the country will receive aid soon. Western powers and the International Monetary Fund have predicated any assistance on the formation of a new government and the enactment of reforms aimed at reducing corruption and getting state spending under control.

Mr. Hariri had sent a proposed cabinet lineup to the president on Wednesday and met with him on Thursday, only to announce after a 20-minute meeting that they had failed to agree and that he was stepping down.