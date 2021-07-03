SA VC firm Kalon Venture Partners secures R250M investment for tech startups – Tech in Africa

Kalon Ventures Partners has completed a Section 12 J capital raise with over a quarter billion Rand in assets under management. The new funds will be channeled into innovation-led SA entrepreneurs.

Kalon’s first fund began in 2016 and invested in 9 disruptive tech companies. The second company invested in seven of those companies. The executive and non-executive teams at Kalon Ventures have a wealth of experience in building and scaling international businesses.

In an article on Tech Financials, CEO Clive Butkow singled out the 2009 Section 12 J initiative as a way of raising capital to help early-stage entrepreneurs grow their businesses. This section of the income tax act offers South Africans a tax rebate if their investments occur through a venture-approved company. The clause looks to incentivize small businesses and risky ventures that seek to create jobs and spur economic growth.

Some of the most prolific companies Kalon Ventures Partners has invested in are iXperience, Sendmarc, FinChatBot, Ozow, and several others. Cumulatively, the companies Kalon Ventures has invested in have created over 200 jobs. As a highly experienced South Africa VC company, Kalon Ventures also provides mentorship and relationship guidance.

Source: Tech Financials