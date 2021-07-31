S Pen Pro details surface, including pricing – comments – GSMArena.com

?
- Anonymous
- PZs
stylus sold separately, regular and pro
earphone sold separately
charger sold separately
…
battery sold sparately
screen sold separately
casing sold separately
ram sold separately
rom sold separately
dac sold separately
processor sold separately
new phones will be just motherboard … its really good … custom build phone
P12993
- ProMaster96
- wrX
Will it be okay? In Jerryrigeverything the Fold 2 screen can be scratched with a lv2 pick which is a plastic, its the same thing with this pen tip.
?
- Anonymous
- TLP
bj80sbaby, 1 hour agoYawn……no yawn
this is an odd one
charges with usb c…wtf…are we about to get a remake of the fugly apple pencil sticking out the ipad again
