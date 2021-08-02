Ryan Reynolds’ Other Free Guy Character Revealed In Latest Trailer – Screen Rant

A new clip for Free Guy reveals Ryan Reynolds’ other character in the action-adventure, a buff villain named Dude created by Taika Waititi’s Antwan. Alongside Reynolds and Waititi, the sci-fi comedy features an ensemble roster including Emmy winner Jodie Comer as programmer Milly, Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery as fellow programmer Keys and Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery as fellow non-playable character Buddy. The film hails from director/producer Shawn Levy and a script from Ready Player One scribe Zak Penn and The Christmas Chronicles‘ Matt Lieberman.

Free Guy centers on Guy, an NPC living in an open-world video game entitled Free City as a bank teller who years for a better life. Shortly after meeting Milly, with whom he develops a connection to, Guy learns of his real existence and decides to become the hero of his story and team up with the programmer to save the game before publisher Antwan can shut it down. Free Guy marked one of the first films to continue production at 20th Century Studios following the Disney-Fox merger and after seeing multiple delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s theatrical release is finally right around the corner.

With just over a week remaining until the film’s release, Reynolds has shared a new clip from Free Guy. The video introduces Dude, a secondary character played by Reynolds created by Waititi’s game developer Antwan to stop the titular hero. The clip also sees Reynolds jokingly explaining how he got into shape for the role and the problems it’s brought for wearing the Deadpool suit. Check out the hilarious clip below:

With Reynolds attached as both a star and producer on the film, Free Guy‘s marketing campaign has been firing on all cylinders. Between trailers jam-packed with his innate charm and humor to his iteration of Deadpool officially joining Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe in a cheeky reaction video with Thor character Korg, portrayed by Waititi, the star and studio have done a great job to build anticipation for the new film. Though the surprise of a second character with cartoonish muscles would’ve been better left hidden until after the film’s release, Reynolds’ knowingly hilarious interview referencing his Deadpool suit and wife Blake Lively is sure to earn laughs from fans of the actor.

Even if the Dude reveal comes as a disappointment to some, it’s unlikely to turn away those ready for the next Reynolds adventure. With early reactions to Free Guy sitting very high and hailing the film as the surprise hit of the summer, the wait sounds to have been well worth it. Only time will tell when the action comedy hits theaters on August 13.

