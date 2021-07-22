ryan-reynolds-gets-real-about-anxiety

(CNN) Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds got honest this week about his mental health and the impact that anxiety has had on his life and work.

Appearing on the latest “SmartLess” podcast episode, Reynolds opened up after Sean Hayes — one of the podcast’s hosts — brought up an Instagram post the actor had shared recently on anxiety.

The post — which went up during Mental Health Awareness Month in May — reads: “To all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you’re not alone.”

Hayes said that he related to what Reynolds had put on Instagram before asking him if he associated anxiety with success and, if that was the case, did he find it “scary” to get rid of.

The conversation prompted Reynolds to speak openly about his experiences.