Ryan Kent turns down new Rangers contract offer

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has turned down a lucrative offer from the Gers, according to Football Insider. The former Liverpool winger is out of contract at Rangers at the end of the season, but the former Scottish Premiership giants want him to sign a new deal and stay at Ibrox.

However, the 25-year-old winger wants to move to the Premier League at the end of the season and plans to run down his current contract at Rangers. As a free agent, Kent could be in demand for clubs in the top flight of English football. The winger has a £2src million release clause in his current contract at Rangers.

Kent has scored one goal and provided four assists in six Scottish Premiership appearances for Rangers so far this season. The winger has also made two appearances in the UEFA Champions League so far this campaign.