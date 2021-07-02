rusty-travelers-regain-their-sea-legs

Kira Segal is a supremely organized traveler, regularly making lists of must-brings and to-dos for vacations with her husband and four children, whose ages range from almost six months to seven years old. In March, after the grown-ups got their second shots, Ms. Segal assembled what she’d need to get to Anguilla, including virus tests and passports for her two youngest children. But she forgot her kids’ sunblock, hats and rash guards.

“It’s like I completely forgot that we were going to a Caribbean island,” said Ms. Segal, 35, a New Yorker who is about to start law school. “Usually I would have a full bag — the spray, the stick, the lip balm. Now, as far as safety for my children goes, Covid and masks are much more at the forefront than sunblock. ”

As inoculations rise, parts of the world open up and travelers endeavor to regain their sea legs — a collective young “Bambi,” relearning to walk — they’re fumbling and stumbling in ways large and small, usually while laughing about it. In a new digital campaign from Accor, one of the largest hotel companies in the world, the actor Neil Patrick Harris captures the sentiment, opening a 90-second “etiquette lesson” about packing by saying: “It’s been a while since we left the house. So the idea of packing for a trip might seem a little unfamiliar.”

“Because of this interruption that’s lasted over one year, the things that we are usually so familiar with — the things we usually take for granted for, the things we can just automatically perform — have been disrupted,” said Qi Wang, a Cornell University professor of Human Development who studies memory.