Russian plane missing: 28 people believed on board – Fox News

MOSCOW– Local officials say a plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday.

The emergency officials say the An-26 plane with 22 passengers and 6 crew missed a scheduled communication while it was flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana.

FILE 2018: An Antonov An-26 military transport aircraft during exercises held by the 4th Air and Air Defence Forces Army of the Russian Southern Military District. A similar passenger plane is reportedly missing. Photo by Valery Matytsin TASS via Getty Images)

According to the local transport ministry, it also disappeared from radar. An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway. Two helicopters and an airplane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane’s route, local officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.