russian-olympic-committee-wins-gold-as-team-usa-hit-by-biles-withdrawal

(CNN) The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won a dramatic women’s team gymnastic final to take the gold medal after Team USA was hit by the withdrawal of Simone Biles.

After four rotations, the ROC’s Vladislava Urazova, Viktoriia Listunova, Angelina Melnikova achieved a total score of 169.528 points with defending champion Team USA having to sette for silver with 166.096.

Great Britain took bronze with a score of 164.096.

The ROC’s gold is the first in the women’s team event since the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Victory also secured a famous double for the ROC after the men won gold in Monday’s team event.

“We still can’t believe it’s happening. The impossible is possible now,” said Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova, who cried after finishing her floor routine.