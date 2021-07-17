russian-military-aircraft-help-fight-wildfires-in-siberia

Associated Press
Forced landing for Russian plane as engines fail; all safe
A small Russian passenger plane with 18 people on board made an emergency landing Friday in Siberia after both engines failed, with the captain breaking his leg but no one else suffering serious injuries, authorities said. A rescue helicopter flew the passengers and crew to the city of Tomsk. The captain, Anatoly Prytkov, who had his leg broken, was helped off.
Reuters
Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software
BERKELEY, California (Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Saturday it has introduced an option for some customers to subscribe to its advanced driver assistance software, dubbed “Full Self-Driving capability”, for $199 per month, instead of paying $10,000 upfront. Tesla has previously said its subscription service would generate recurring revenue and expand the customer base for pricy features including lane changing on highways and parking assistance. Tesla’s CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said in April that its planned subscription service would generate recurring revenue for the company, although “there could be a period of time in which cash reduces in the near term.”
Associated Press
Lawyer: US editor jailed in Myanmar fears he has COVID-19
An American journalist detained in Myanmar told his lawyer he believes he has COVID-19, but prison authorities deny he is infected. Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was trying to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. Fenster has been charged with incitement for which he could be sentenced to up to three years’ imprisonment.
Architectural Digest
You Need a Coffee Table With Storage–And We’ve Got 17 for You
The Otis model from Urban Outfitters is styled after a midcentury-modern coffee table that, with its long oval shape and contrasting white lower shelf, will provide ample surfaces for your bits and bobs. Get it now! Constructed of solid wood (available in walnut, cherry, or white oak), this perfectly square coffee table from Crafted Glory Design proves that storage doesn’t have to be bulky to pull your space together. Get it now! The drum is the ultimate in storage coffee table design.
Nerdist
RESERVATION DOGS Trailer Introduces the Gang
Reservation Dogs, a new comedy series by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, follows four Indigenous teenagers trying to make it big. The post RESERVATION DOGS Trailer Introduces the Gang appeared first on Nerdist.
Reuters Videos
Homes destroyed, death toll rises in Europe deluge
Days of torrential downpours – and then total devastation.Over 1,000 people were missing across flood-stricken regions in western Germany and Belgium on Friday (July 16). The death toll has surpassed 110, and waters are still rising across the countries. Aerial footage from the German town of Schuld highlights the extent of the damage. The community these residents were once part of is now unrecognizable. “It was terrible not to able to help the people. They were waving at us out of the windows. Houses were collapsing to the left and right of them and in the house between they were waving. We were lucky, we survived.””The water had such enormous power! We were in the house, it blew the door open and I was thrown against the chimney-stove. That’s how much pressure the water had when filling the house.”Germany has seen the country’s largest mass loss of life in years, and there are fears the death toll will continue to rise. The states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate have been hit especially hard.In the town of Erftstadt, locals are battling the waters claiming other areas of the town, in an effort to stem further flooding.Belgium and the Netherlands have also seen swathes of devastation.Rescue teams were out in force in the southern Dutch province of Valkenburg on Thursday (July 15), where flooded rivers damaged many houses.And a crisis response center has been set up in the Belgian town of Liege, for locals displaced by the rising waters.Julie Fernandez is a city official. “Listen, I’d say that we’re still in difficulty, and this is not over. We’re ready for the worst, even though we hope that the worst won’t come. There are no hiccups in the center, on the contrary, we have been flooded with support, through community and city workers who made themselves available to come and set up, and through the residents who demonstrated great solidarity, as you can see behind me, all the living supplies, all the clothing supplies we received within hours.”Mobile phone networks have collapsed in some regions, making it hard for friends and family to track down their loved ones.There are also concerns over reservoirs and dams bursting. One dam close to the Belgian border, the Rurtalsperre, flooded, while another was stabilized.Around 4,500 people have been evacuated from communities downstream, and a stretch of motorway has been closed amid fears of a breach.The German military has deployed over 700 soldiers to help with rescue efforts.
Benzinga
US DOT Approves Emergency Cargo Flights To Cuba
The U.S. Department of Transportation has granted temporary approval to small cargo airlines in South Florida to fly emergency aid to Cuba, where large protests have erupted in recent days in response to a long-simmering economic crisis worsened by the COVID pandemic. The department said IBC Airways and Skyway Enterprises could each operate 20 flights from Miami to Havana through late September carrying humanitarian aid and diplomatic cargo for the U.S. Embassy. Last August, the Trump administra