Russian gymnast after team’s gold medal: “The impossible is possible now”
From CNN’s George Ramsay
Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova, who just won gold in the women’s team final along with the rest of the Russian Olympic Committee, said “the impossible is possible” following the win.
“We still can’t believe it’s happening. The impossible is possible now,” she said after the event. “We worked extremely hard, we were basically in a closed training camp for a year and a half, working for this moment.”
Melnikova cried after finishing her floor routine earlier today.
“I knew that it was depending on me and I was feeling overwhelming happiness and I knew I did it. I knew I had done my job,” she said.
The Russian Olympic Committee edged out Team USA to win a dramatic women’s team gymnastics gold medal on Tuesday. USA, the defending champions. settled for silver with 166.096.
This came after superstar Simone Biles withdrew from the event.
Simone Biles on Sunday: “I have the weight of the world on my shoulders”
From CNN’s Alyssa Kraus
Simone Biles unexpectedly withdrew from the Olympics women’s team gymnastics event after a “medical issue” today, according to a statement from USA Gymnastics. Team USA then fell to the Russian Olympic Committee, earning a silver medal in the competition.
On Sunday, as Biles began to prepare for the team finals, she took to social media to describe the pressure she faces as a world-renowned gymnast.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Biles said competing often leaves her feeling as if she has “the weight of the world on my shoulders.”
Biles said she tries to “brush it off and make it seem like the pressure doesn’t affect me” and described the Olympics as “no joke.”
In the post from Sunday, Biles wrote, “it wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke!”
The severity and exact nature of Biles’ medical issue remains unknown. However, Biles was spotted in good spirits as she cheered on her teammates in the final rounds of the team gymnastics finals.
Japan wins softball gold at Tokyo Summer Olympics
From CNN’s David Close
Japan defeated the United States 2-0 to win the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Japan was led by three-time Olympian Yukiko Ueno. The 39-year-old pitcher started and completed the game to secure the shutout.
The hosts beat the US the last time they faced off in an Olympic final when Japan won gold at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.
With the loss, the US earns silver while Canada takes the bronze medal.
US Women’s soccer team advances to quarterfinals for 7th straight Olympics
From CNN’s Wayne Sterling
The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) has advanced to the Olympic quarterfinals after its scoreless draw with Australia on Tuesday.
This is the seventh straight Olympics where the US has clinched a spot in the knockout rounds.
Alex Morgan had a goal disallowed in the first half after she was ruled out for being offside as the USA finished in second place in Group G play. This is the second time the USA finished second in its group at the Olympics. The first time was in 1996 as United States went on to win the gold medal.
USWNT finished with fewer than six points in the group stage of a world championship event for the first time in history.
The United States will face the winner of Group F, either Brazil or the Netherlands, on Friday in Yokohama.
Russian Olympic Committee wins women’s team gymnastics all-around final
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) edged out Team USA to win a dramatic women’s team gymnastics gold medal on Tuesday, with a score of 169.528.
After four rotations, the ROC ended with a total score of 169.528 points, and defending champions Team USA settled for silver with 166.096.
This came after superstar Simone Biles withdrew from the event.
ROC’s Vladislava Urazova, Viktoria Listunova, Angelina Melnikova and Lilia Akhaimova together add to the men’s team’s gold medal on Monday.
After Biles’ withdrawal, USA closes the gap with Russian Olympic Committee
From CNN’s George Ramsay at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre
The US team look in good spirits after the third rotation – and with good reason.
Jordan Chiles, who has stepped in for Simone Biles, got high-fives and hugs from her teammates as she completed her beam routine. USA has closed the gap on the Russian Olympic Committee to 0.800, trailing 128.030 to 127.230.
Biles is a lively presence on the sidelines, jumping up and down in support of her teammates.
Jordan Chiles replaces Simone Biles in the team final. Here’s what we know about the gymnast.
Jordan Chiles is competing in the Olympics women’s team gymnastics event after Simone Biles withdrew.
The 20-year-old took up gymnastics at the age of seven.
“My parents could not keep me from cartwheeling down the aisle of any open space or walking on my hands instead of my feet. People kept asking if I was in gymnastics. I had a lot of energy so they put me in gym. When I watched the 2008 Olympics, I knew I wanted to be an Olympian. But I didn’t really understand the concept of how to do that,” she said, according to the her athlete information page on the Tokyo Olympics website, which adds that her ambition is to win gold at the Olympic Games and the world championships.
Chiles underwent left wrist surgery to repair torn cartilage in August 2019 and she dislocated her toe in early 2019.
Her heroes are US gymnasts Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber, according to her athlete page.
USA Gymnastics: Simone Biles “will be assessed daily” for clearance on future competitions
Simone Biles will be assessed daily to get medical clearance for future competitions, USA Gymnastics said in a tweet after Biles withdrew from the women’s team gymnastics event.
USA Gymnastics confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Biles’ withdrawal from the gymnastics team event competition was due to a “medical issue.”
Biles is supporting USA from the sidelines
From CNN’s George Ramsay at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre
Since being attended to by a trainer, Simone Biles has returned to the arena and has been supporting her teammates from the sidelines — chatting with them and cheering after each routine.
Sunisa Lee got a big hug from Biles and the rest of the team as she completed her beam routine and scored 14.133.
We’re now on the third rotation of this women’s team final and USA trails the Russian Olympic Committee.