russian-gymnast-after-team’s-gold-medal:-‘the-impossible-is-possible-now’

Russia’s Angelina Melnikova, left, is congratulated by USA’s Simone Biles as Russia wins the artistic gymnastics team final on July 27. Lionel Bonaventure/bioreports/Getty Images

Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova, who just won gold in the women’s team final along with the rest of the Russian Olympic Committee, said “the impossible is possible” following the win.

“We still can’t believe it’s happening. The impossible is possible now,” she said after the event. “We worked extremely hard, we were basically in a closed training camp for a year and a half, working for this moment.”

Melnikova cried after finishing her floor routine earlier today.

“I knew that it was depending on me and I was feeling overwhelming happiness and I knew I did it. I knew I had done my job,” she said.

The Russian Olympic Committee edged out Team USA to win a dramatic women’s team gymnastics gold medal on Tuesday. USA, the defending champions. settled for silver with 166.096.

This came after superstar Simone Biles withdrew from the event.