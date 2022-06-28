Home Business Russian Gas Cuts Threaten World’s Largest Chemicals Hub
Russian Gas Cuts Threaten World’s Largest Chemicals Hub

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany—For years, BASF SE one of the world’s largest chemicals companies, built its business model around cheap and plentiful Russian natural gas, which it uses to generate power and as feedstock for products that make it into toothpaste, medicines and cars.

Today, dwindling Russian gas supplies are proving a threat to the company’s vast manufacturing hub here—the world’s largest integrated chemical complex spanning some 200 plants. Earlier this month, Russia started throttling back its supply of gas to Germany and other European countries. In response, company executives are doing what was unthinkable just a few months ago: considering how to potentially shut down the complex if gas supplies fall further.

