Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 186

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 186th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 28 Aug 2022
Here are the key events from Saturday, August 27.
Fighting
- Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said Russian troops shelled the grounds of the Zaporizhzhia plant again in the last 24 hours and damage was being assessed.
- Russia’s defence ministry accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the complex three times in 24 hours. It said four shells hit the roof of a building storing “168 assemblies of US Westinghouse nuclear fuel”.
- Russia’s defence ministry said it destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region that had contained US-made HIMARS rocket systems and shells for M777 Howitzers.
- The Russian Air Force shot down a MiG-29 aircraft in the eastern Donetsk region, the ministry said, and destroyed six missile and artillery weapons depots in the Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.
- Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.
Economy, Diplomacy
- Millions of tonnes of food from previous harvests in Ukraine still have to be cleared to make room in silos for the next one, said Amir Abdulla, the UN coordinator for a UN-backed grains deal.
- On Satruday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country had exported 1 million tonnes of agricultural products under the deal brokered by Turkey and the UN.
- Merchant sailors will be allowed to leave Ukraine if they receive approval from their local military administrative body, the Ukrainian prime minister said, a move that could ease the process of shipping grain from the country’s ports.
- Germany may nationalise the energy business abandoned by Russia’s Gazprom in April. The government has set up a holding company to carry out a possible nationalisation of Gazprom Germania, Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday.
- Dell Technologies, a vital supplier of servers in Russia, said it had ceased all Russian operations after closing its offices in mid-August, the latest Western firm to exit.
- Britain’s defence ministry said it was giving six underwater drones to Ukraine to help clear its coastline of mines and make grain shipments safer.