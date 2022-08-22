russia-ukraine-war:-list-of-key-events,-day-180

Here are the key events from Monday, August 22.

The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was hit with multiple S-300 missiles, the regional governor said on Telegram.

Russia said its Kalibr missiles destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Ukraine’s southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit.

In the eastern Bakhmut region, Russian forces inflicted damage from artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems in the areas of Soledar, Zaytseve and Bilogorivka settlements, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its daily update.

The daughter of an ultranationalist Russian ideologue who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine was killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow on Saturday evening, Russian state investigators said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said if Russia went ahead with plans to try captured Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol, then it would have violated international rules and cut itself off from negotiations.

Germany has a good chance of getting through the coming winter without taking drastic measures but faces a difficult time and must prepare for Russia to tighten gas supplies further, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

The leaders of the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Germany stressed during a joint call the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear sites in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said.