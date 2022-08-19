Home Uncategorized Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 177
Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 177

by News
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 177th day, we take a look at the main developments.

A view shows a building

A view shows a Kharkiv National Technical University building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine [File: Reuters]

Here are the key events from Friday, August 19.

Diplomacy

  • The United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concern at the situation around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, warning any potential damage to the plant would be “suicide”.

  • Guterres called for the demilitarisation of Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, but his proposal was rejected by the Russian foreign ministry.

  • The UN secretary-general’s comments came after he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv amid growing fears of a nuclear catastrophe.
  • Erdogan renewed his offer to act as a mediator. Turkey, along with the UN, has brokered a deal to allow the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports to address the global food crisis.
  • The UN wants to step up grain exports from Ukraine before winter, Guterres said.

  • The United States is preparing about $800m of additional military aid for Ukraine and could announce it as soon as Friday, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Fighting

  • Russia is keeping up a steady bombardment of the northeastern Kharkiv front to tie down Ukrainian forces and prevent them from being used for counterattacks in other regions, Britain’s defence ministry said on Friday.
  • Seventeen people were killed and 42 wounded in two separate Russian attacks on Kharkiv, the regional governor said.
  • At least four explosions hit an area near the Russian Belbek military airport north of Sevastopol in annexed Crimea, three local sources said, but a pro-Moscow official said no damage had been done.
  • The inhabitants of two villages in southern Russia near the Ukrainian border were evacuated after a nearby ammunition storage depot caught fire, but no one was hurt, an official said.

