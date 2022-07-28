Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 155

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 155th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Thursday, July 28.

Fighting

Russian forces are undertaking a “massive redeployment” of troops to Ukraine’s occupied Kherson and partially occupied Zaporizhia regions, in what appears to be a change of tactics by Moscow, Kyiv adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive in Kherson is gathering momentum after Kyiv used long-range artillery to damage three key bridges Russia relies on to supply the area, the United Kingdom’s defence ministry said.

Russian forces attacked the town of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region on Thursday morning, Mayor Halyna Minaeva said, adding there was an unconfirmed number of casualties.

Russian missiles have reportedly struck infrastructure in the Kyiv region, according to Governor Oleksiy Kuleba, while the mayor of the port city of Mykolaiv, Aleksander Senkevich, has once again reported “powerful explosions” in a Telegram post.

Diplomacy

A United States prisoner swap offer to Russia to gain the release of US citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, who are detained by Russian authorities, was made weeks ago and the White House was hoping Russia will react favourably. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would press his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to respond.

Blinken said the war in Ukraine has “profoundly” weakened Russia despite Moscow’s insistence that it is thriving politically and economically.

The United Nations Security Council has been unable to agree on a statement welcoming last week’s deal to get grain and fertiliser moving from Ukraine and Russia to millions of hungry people around the world, Norway’s UN ambassador said.

Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar unveiled a centre in Istanbul to oversee the unblocking of Ukrainian grain exports after a landmark UN deal last week, with the first shipment expected to depart from Black Sea ports within days.

Economy