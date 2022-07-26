russia-ukraine-war:-list-of-key-events,-day-153

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 153rd day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Tuesday, July 26.

Fighting

Russian air attacks have intensified in the Donetsk region, officials said, hitting the cities of Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, Sloviansk and Kostyantynivka, as well as surrounding villages.

Rescuers continue to search under the rubble for three more survivors in an arts and leisure centre in Chuhuiv, 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, after Russian troops fired at least 10 rockets were fired at the town.

The United Kingdom has said there was “no indication” a Ukrainian warship and a stock of anti-ship missiles were at the dockside in Odesa port on Sunday after Russia earlier said it had destroyed those targets with high-precision missiles.

A South Carolina man serving as a medic in the Ukrainian military was identified by his commanding officer over the weekend as one of two United States citizens killed in action last week.

Diplomacy

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara expects Kyiv and Moscow to uphold their commitments under a deal they signed on the export of Ukrainian grains.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday, becoming the first Latin American president to make the trip to Ukraine.

Moscow could try to skew the forthcoming Italian national election by spreading fake news on social media to favour pro-Russian parties, the head of Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party Enrico Letta has said.

The Eurovision contest, the world’s largest live music event, is going to be hosted by the UK on behalf of Ukraine next year due to safety concerns, the European Broadcasting Union has said.

